Power to the people: saluting The Khan

LEFT: The coal, to get it to the boiler - it was brought in and dumped outside in the paddock, and then they pushed that over a grate with a little bulldozer, it fell down into a pit, underground, that had a crusher in it, and it fell out of that onto a conveyor belt - took it right up to the roof of the power station - big steel bunkers up there - and filled that up. And then, when they put a boiler on, it fed out of the bottom of the bunker, went through a feeder which regulated how much went down, it went right back down to the ground level again and went through the pulveriser- which ground it up so it was like talcum powder, then they blew it back up, by fans, into the boiler.

WHILE the empty shell of Koolkhan Power Station no longer stands as a reminder of an energy generation gone by, the memories in which it helped to generate will live on through a special publication commissioned by Essential Energy in its honour.

A launch to celebrate the publication Voices of the Khan was held at the Clarence Regional Library. The booklet was the result of an oral history project funded by Essential Energy.

BELOW: Image dated 28-10-1955 shows what was believed to be the third stage of construction, of the extension of the Boiler House and the construction of No 7 Boiler at the Koolkhan Power Station.

Sue Singleton of Eureka Heritage carried out a series of interviews with former workers of the Koolkhan Power Station as part of an overall heritage management program.

Robert Walker and Mike Lloyd of Essential Energy supported the idea for the oral history project when, after careful consideration, there was no reasonable alternative to the demolition of the buildings that housed the former Koolkhan Power Station (see details of this decision below).

Ms Singleton said it had taken more than two years to compile the interviews. "There are 16 conversations that have contributed to this project, 767 minutes of recording, 143 pages of transcript and 84,000 words that form the basis for Voices of the Khan," she said.

"While the loss of the landmark buildings may be considered by some to be a waste, the opportunity to record personal memories has created an enduring history of the site that would otherwise have gone unknown."

Ms Singleton explained that this project had expanded the historical knowledge of the site from that contained in construction plans, official photographs and the physical fabric of industrial buildings of immense proportions. "This project has placed the people of the Koolkhan Power Station, and their voices, into the picture."

Essential Energy's Environmental Operations Manager, Mike Lloyd, said Essential Energy was pleased to have been able to contribute to the Voices of the Khan project.

"Koolkhan was a significant part of the history of the Clarence Valley and it was important to capture the stories of some of the many people who had worked there over the years," Mr Lloyd said.

"As well as Voices of the Khan, Essential Energy has also facilitated a photographic archive of the old power station, the collection and management of moveable heritage items, and the retrieval and management of documents that were on site."

"These will all be part of a permanent archive record of Koolkhan."

Copies of the Archive Record will be available for public access in the Local Studies Section at Clarence Regional Library and at the Clarence River Historical Society. The Library will have a limited number of copies of the booklet available free of charge to those who might be interested. Copies of the booklet have been distributed to local schools.

There are stories that take us back to the era of construction in the early 1950s. Others tell of larrikins and legends through the years; there is talk of skills and jobs that no longer exist. Within the transcripts of the conversations there are tales of exploding overalls, burning pocket rags, mechanical explosions, dust, noise, cats and of a fierce camaraderie.

Voices of the Khan will now form part of the oral history collection at the Mitchell Library, Sydney and will also be archived with the Clarence Regional Library as part of their Reflections on the Clarence Oral History Project.

Reflections on the Clarence, was donated to the library in 2009. More than 150 recorded interviews from many well-known members of the Clarence Valley community can be accessed in the library using our oral history Sound Dome. As part of a special project organised by Grafton's U3A members, these interviews bring to life the personal memories and experiences on growing up and living on the Clarence.

Voices of the Khan may well be heard by future generations who have no first hand knowledge of coal fired power generation. We hope they enjoy the story.

Why the power station had to go

Essential Energy's Environmental Operations Manager, Mike Lloyd, said a significant effort had been made over the past 20 years by Essential Energy and its predecessors to investigate and assess the risks that the former Koolkhan Power Station site represented, with about 30 separate site investigations, assessments and environmental planning episodes undertaken.

Prior to its demolition it was considered that the degraded state of the remaining infrastructure, in conjunction with waste storage activities and long term use of the site, had led to the associated buildings and surrounds presenting various and significant risks for the business, human health and the environment.

As such Koolkhan Power Station was an environmental and safety concern for Essential Energy and the ultimate view of the business was that this situation had to be addressed. A number of options were considered in the heritage assessment for the site, including retaining the existing building and structures, finding a suitable adaptive re-use for the buildings or demolition.

However, given the level of degradation to site infrastructure, its rural setting and identified contamination concerns, it was deemed unlikely to be suitable or have value for reuse. It was deemed that demolition was the more suitable outcome for the site and that this would allow the ultimate remediation of the site, which has since been undertaken.