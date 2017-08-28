20°
News

Power to the people: saluting The Khan

Lesley Apps
| 28th Aug 2017 8:03 AM
LEFT: The coal, to get it to the boiler - it was brought in and dumped outside in the paddock, and then they pushed that over a grate with a little bulldozer, it fell down into a pit, underground, that had a crusher in it, and it fell out of that onto a conveyor belt - took it right up to the roof of the power station - big steel bunkers up there - and filled that up. And then, when they put a boiler on, it fed out of the bottom of the bunker, went through a feeder which regulated how much went down, it went right back down to the ground level again and went through the pulveriser- which ground it up so it was like talcum powder, then they blew it back up, by fans, into the boiler.
LEFT: The coal, to get it to the boiler - it was brought in and dumped outside in the paddock, and then they pushed that over a grate with a little bulldozer, it fell down into a pit, underground, that had a crusher in it, and it fell out of that onto a conveyor belt - took it right up to the roof of the power station - big steel bunkers up there - and filled that up. And then, when they put a boiler on, it fed out of the bottom of the bunker, went through a feeder which regulated how much went down, it went right back down to the ground level again and went through the pulveriser- which ground it up so it was like talcum powder, then they blew it back up, by fans, into the boiler.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE the empty shell of Koolkhan Power Station no longer stands as a reminder of an energy generation gone by, the memories in which it helped to generate will live on through a special publication commissioned by Essential Energy in its honour.

A launch to celebrate the publication Voices of the Khan was held at the Clarence Regional Library. The booklet was the result of an oral history project funded by Essential Energy.

 

BELOW: Image dated 28-10-1955 shows what was believed to be the third stage of construction, of the extension of the Boiler House and the construction of No 7 Boiler at the Koolkhan Power Station.
BELOW: Image dated 28-10-1955 shows what was believed to be the third stage of construction, of the extension of the Boiler House and the construction of No 7 Boiler at the Koolkhan Power Station.

Sue Singleton of Eureka Heritage carried out a series of interviews with former workers of the Koolkhan Power Station as part of an overall heritage management program.

Robert Walker and Mike Lloyd of Essential Energy supported the idea for the oral history project when, after careful consideration, there was no reasonable alternative to the demolition of the buildings that housed the former Koolkhan Power Station (see details of this decision below).

Ms Singleton said it had taken more than two years to compile the interviews. "There are 16 conversations that have contributed to this project, 767 minutes of recording, 143 pages of transcript and 84,000 words that form the basis for Voices of the Khan," she said.

"While the loss of the landmark buildings may be considered by some to be a waste, the opportunity to record personal memories has created an enduring history of the site that would otherwise have gone unknown."

Ms Singleton explained that this project had expanded the historical knowledge of the site from that contained in construction plans, official photographs and the physical fabric of industrial buildings of immense proportions. "This project has placed the people of the Koolkhan Power Station, and their voices, into the picture."

Essential Energy's Environmental Operations Manager, Mike Lloyd, said Essential Energy was pleased to have been able to contribute to the Voices of the Khan project.

"Koolkhan was a significant part of the history of the Clarence Valley and it was important to capture the stories of some of the many people who had worked there over the years," Mr Lloyd said.

"As well as Voices of the Khan, Essential Energy has also facilitated a photographic archive of the old power station, the collection and management of moveable heritage items, and the retrieval and management of documents that were on site."

"These will all be part of a permanent archive record of Koolkhan."

Copies of the Archive Record will be available for public access in the Local Studies Section at Clarence Regional Library and at the Clarence River Historical Society. The Library will have a limited number of copies of the booklet available free of charge to those who might be interested. Copies of the booklet have been distributed to local schools.

There are stories that take us back to the era of construction in the early 1950s. Others tell of larrikins and legends through the years; there is talk of skills and jobs that no longer exist. Within the transcripts of the conversations there are tales of exploding overalls, burning pocket rags, mechanical explosions, dust, noise, cats and of a fierce camaraderie.

Voices of the Khan will now form part of the oral history collection at the Mitchell Library, Sydney and will also be archived with the Clarence Regional Library as part of their Reflections on the Clarence Oral History Project.

Reflections on the Clarence, was donated to the library in 2009. More than 150 recorded interviews from many well-known members of the Clarence Valley community can be accessed in the library using our oral history Sound Dome. As part of a special project organised by Grafton's U3A members, these interviews bring to life the personal memories and experiences on growing up and living on the Clarence.

Voices of the Khan may well be heard by future generations who have no first hand knowledge of coal fired power generation. We hope they enjoy the story.

Why the power station had to go

Essential Energy's Environmental Operations Manager, Mike Lloyd, said a significant effort had been made over the past 20 years by Essential Energy and its predecessors to investigate and assess the risks that the former Koolkhan Power Station site represented, with about 30 separate site investigations, assessments and environmental planning episodes undertaken.

Prior to its demolition it was considered that the degraded state of the remaining infrastructure, in conjunction with waste storage activities and long term use of the site, had led to the associated buildings and surrounds presenting various and significant risks for the business, human health and the environment.

As such Koolkhan Power Station was an environmental and safety concern for Essential Energy and the ultimate view of the business was that this situation had to be addressed. A number of options were considered in the heritage assessment for the site, including retaining the existing building and structures, finding a suitable adaptive re-use for the buildings or demolition.

However, given the level of degradation to site infrastructure, its rural setting and identified contamination concerns, it was deemed unlikely to be suitable or have value for reuse. It was deemed that demolition was the more suitable outcome for the site and that this would allow the ultimate remediation of the site, which has since been undertaken.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  essential energy koolkhan koolkhan power station

BREAKING: One injured in car, motorcycle collision

BREAKING: One injured in car, motorcycle collision

THE Gwydir Hwy was closed in both directions as emergency services responded to the collision

  • News

  • 28th Aug 2017 9:54 AM

Protection athlete takes bull by the horns

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Kyogle's Kirstin Wood will be one of the protection athletes entrusted with looking after the safety of the bulls and cowboys during the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds this Saturday.

Kirstin Wood will have bull and rider safety in his hands

Not all sunshine at mills: ordered to remove asbestos

Sunshine Sugar has been ordered to provide asbestos training to workers, remove asbestos products and contaminated soil.

Stoush over asbestos takes another turn

Nearly 500 jobs at risk as firm enters administration

ADMINISTRATION: Ostwald Bros. have gone into voluntary administration.

Darling Downs construction firm in Dalby goes into administration

Local Partners

Community spirit at Jacaranda Pre-School

A new sensory garden at Jacaranda Pre-School with the help of a community working bee

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway after a crash near Tyndale.

19yo transported to Lismore via helicopter

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CHANNEL Ten has been saved, with American broadcaster CBS Corporation inking a deal to buy the troubled network.

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"