Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fixes needed to Yamba Power
Fixes needed to Yamba Power Tim Howard
News

Power works to fix Yamba power for good

Adam Hourigan
by
17th Oct 2019 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESSENTIAL Energy has advised it will be finalising the urgent repairs needed to the Yamba Zone Substation this coming Sunday and Monday, 20 and 21 October.

To enable the crews to safely complete the urgent work required, an eight hour power outage affecting homes and businesses in the towns and surrounding areas of Yamba, Iluka, Angourie and Wooloweyah will be necessary.

"To minimise the impact on customers, the power interruption will be taking place from 10pm on Sunday evening to 6am on Monday 21 October," Essential Energy Operations Manager, Coastal Chris Maccoll said.

"Essential Energy encourages customers who are reliant on continuous power supply to implement their contingency plans and reminds customers to turn off and unplug sensitive electrical appliances prior to the power outage."

For further information or enquiries customers can visit the Essential Energy website https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/outages-and-faults/outage-tips or call 13 20 80.

Mr Maccoll said Essential Energy apologised for any inconvenience while it performed this necessary urgent work.

essential energy power yamba yamba power
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Pamphlet spruiking Gulmarrad over-55s development released

    premium_icon Pamphlet spruiking Gulmarrad over-55s development released

    News WHILE approval is still pending from Clarence Valley Council and Planning NSW, this pamphlet arrived in letterboxes in Gulmarrad recently

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Weather Severe thunderstorm warning for large hailstones and damaging winds

    More victims of notorious highway blackspot

    premium_icon More victims of notorious highway blackspot

    News The highway intersection at Clarenza the site of several crashes

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash on the Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash on the Pacific Highway

    Breaking Emergency services are making their way to the collision