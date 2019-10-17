Power works to fix Yamba power for good

ESSENTIAL Energy has advised it will be finalising the urgent repairs needed to the Yamba Zone Substation this coming Sunday and Monday, 20 and 21 October.

To enable the crews to safely complete the urgent work required, an eight hour power outage affecting homes and businesses in the towns and surrounding areas of Yamba, Iluka, Angourie and Wooloweyah will be necessary.

"To minimise the impact on customers, the power interruption will be taking place from 10pm on Sunday evening to 6am on Monday 21 October," Essential Energy Operations Manager, Coastal Chris Maccoll said.

"Essential Energy encourages customers who are reliant on continuous power supply to implement their contingency plans and reminds customers to turn off and unplug sensitive electrical appliances prior to the power outage."

For further information or enquiries customers can visit the Essential Energy website https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/outages-and-faults/outage-tips or call 13 20 80.

Mr Maccoll said Essential Energy apologised for any inconvenience while it performed this necessary urgent work.