P-plater racks up $1600 in fines after being caught speeding

P-plater fined $1633 total for a raft of infringements. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force/Facebook

P-plater fined $1633 total for a raft of infringements. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force/Facebook

IF THERE was a competition to find Australia's most reckless driver, this Sydney teenager would be in the running to take out the number one spot.

The 18-year-old P-plater was caught breaking four different laws at once when he was pulled over by police in Botany Bay.

The teen caught the attention of highway patrol on Sunday morning at 1.40am after he was clocked doing 105km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.

If you caught speeding while on your red Ps you face having your licence suspended for at least three months.

He was caught going 20km/h over the speed limit. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force/Facebook

Police quickly figured out that speeding wasn't the only illegal thing this P-plater was doing.

There were six people loaded into the car including the driver, with one of the passengers found hidden in the boot.

As well as the car being overloaded, all the passengers were 18 years old, which is a breach of a P1 licence.

According to the conditions of a provisional licence: "If you're under 25 and hold a P1 licence, you must not drive a vehicle with more than one passenger (other than the driver) who is under 21, between 11pm and 5am."

The passenger that was found in the boot was also fined. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force/Facebook

And it didn't stop there either, a breath test revealed the young driver was also under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to Mascot police station where he gave a reading of 0.079. The legal blood alcohol limit for P-plate drivers is zero.

The teen was fined for each offence, which added up to a pretty hefty list of infringements.

He was given a $472 fine and four demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by up to 20km/h.

P1 licence holders only have four demerit points to start with, so this offence alone would have cost the driver his licence.

He racked up over $1600 in fines. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force/Facebook

He was also fined $263 and two demerit points for not displaying his P plates.

The most expensive fine came from having more than one passenger under 21 between 11pm and 5am, resulting in a $561 ticket and three points.

Another $337 fine and three demerits were added on for having a passenger in the boot.

That's a total of $1633 in fines and 12 demerit points.

The passenger found lying down in the boot was also issued with an infringement notice amounting to a $337 fine.

The driver is set to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court in October.