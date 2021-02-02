Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian prawn producers have called for Australians not to use cooked prawns as bait when fishing so we can all enjoy the wonderful crustacean as food.
Australian prawn producers have called for Australians not to use cooked prawns as bait when fishing so we can all enjoy the wonderful crustacean as food.
News

One thing you should NEVER do with prawns

Javier Encalada
2nd Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Producers of Australian prawns have asked coastal residents to not use imported prawns as bait when fishing, to protect our crustaceans.

Kim Hooper, executive officer at the Australian Prawn Farmers Association, made a call to Northern Rivers fishermen to avoid using imported prawns sold for human consumption as bait, even though prawns bought at retail shops are cheaper than actual bait prawns.

"The risk is very high because there are lot of fishermen who use imported prawns as bait," she said.

"Some people are trying to do the right thing, but it only takes one person to decimate the industry."

Just before Christmas 2016, the Queensland prawn industry was rocked by an outbreak of white spot disease.

It was recorded in some prawn farms on the Logan River catchment south of Brisbane and spread to all farms in the region.

The virus cannot be passed to humans but is devastating to prawns, with some farms reporting up to 80 per cent of their stock lost in a few days.

Producers were forced to get rid of their remaining stock as biosecurity authorities worked to contain the outbreak.

"There were fishermen there using white sport infected prawns as bait at that time," Ms Hooper said.

"The Queensland Government has spent a lot of money on education programs for fishermen, but the latest IRA (Import Risk Analysis Report) Prawns draft report said that there has been no impact from these education campaigns on fishers.

"As we saw with the impact white spot had in the industry, many local seafood family businesses were severely impacted by their trade between the NSW border and Caloundra.

"This is not something we want to see in areas like Ballina, Tweed, Evans Head or Byron Bay."

australian prawn farmers association fishermen northern rivers environmental news white spot disease
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Koala report: More jobs and revenue in the long run

        Premium Content Koala report: More jobs and revenue in the long run

        News Quantifying the financial benefit of koalas was a big ask but a recent University report has attempted to do just that.

        Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Premium Content Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Surfing Last-minute meeting called to discuss plans for WSL event in Lennox.

        ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Premium Content ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Weather A southerly change is moving along the coast.

        Cessnock trainer eyeing off an upset in Grafton today

        Premium Content Cessnock trainer eyeing off an upset in Grafton today

        Horses Drachenfels hasn’t tasted victory since 2017, but trainer Jeremy Sylvester is...