Pre-Christmas bungle on the Pacific Highway

Delays on the Warrell Creek to Urunga Pacific Highway upgrade won't see it open before Christmas like originally planned four years ago.

LABOR has slammed the Federal and State Governments for bungling the crucial pre-Christmas completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

The Federal Government has confirmed the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project "is expected to open in the coming months", but not before Christmas like originally planned.

The $830 million project, jointly funded by the Commonwealth and NSW Governments and constructed over three years, had been scheduled to open to the peak traffic over this year's Christmas holiday period.

After a run of recent serious crashes along the Nambucca Valley stretch, there are road safety concerns being held ahead of the Christmas period.

The Bellinger River ALP branch spokesman Andrew Woodward said of course the merit of the project is not in question, the issue is this 'missing link' is running late with no explanation for the bungle from either government.

"Further compounding the bungle is the Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, continually talking up the completion of the project, knowing full well that it wasn't going to open this year as promised," Mr Woodward said.

"Last week he was caught out in Senate Estimates on the Coffs Harbour bypass.

"Now he's been sprung on the this project. Luke Hartsuyker's nose is growing at a faster rate the Pacific Highway construction program.

"Neither government is in any position to blame the weather for construction delays. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, October's heavier than usual rains did not make up for the second driest winter on record in NSW."

He called on Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester and Mr Hartsuyker to immediately confirm the expected completion date of the project.

Former Federal Transport Anthony Albanese also went on the offensive welcoming completion of the Kundabung to Kempsey Pacific Highway Upgrade, which he noted was funded by the former Federal Labor Government in 2013.

"It's pleasing to see another of the many Pacific Highway projects funded in budgets of the former Labor Government is now done and is providing real benefits for motorists up and down the NSW coast," Mr Albanese said.

"Labor provided $115 million for this project in our 2013 Budget, with the NSW State Government providing a matching contribution.

"Indeed, in our six years in office, the former Labor Government invested $7.9 billion on the Pacific Highway Upgrade - nearly six times more than the $1.4 billion provided by the former Howard Government over 12 long years.

"While the Turnbull Government has continued to roll out highway projects funded by the former Labor Government, I'm concerned it is now moving the whole duplication project into the slow lane."

Mr Albanese said Budget documents show the Government invested $1.37 billion on Pacific Highway projects in the year to June 30, seeing this financial year's investment fall to $710 million.

"This raises real doubt as to whether the Government will meet its target of completing the full duplication all the way to the Queensland border by the end of the decade," he said.

"The Pacific Highway duplication will boost productivity and significantly improve road safety on this important road. It must be completed as soon as possible."

Roads and Maritime Services and the Coalition State and Federal governments have been contacted for reply to Labor's claims.