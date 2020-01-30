Pre-schools get more to help disadvantaged kids

Westlawn Preschool in Grafton is one of six pre-schools across the Clarence and Richmond valleys that will benefit from a grant to help increase Indigenous and disadvantaged child participation.

Six preschool services in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys have been successful in securing grants of up to $10,000 to help increase indigenous and disadvantaged child participation, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis visited Westlawn Preschool in Grafton who secured $10,000 to implement a Bundjalung program and a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) by collaborating with the local indigenous community as well as offering transport through a small bus and fruit for breakfast.

“This Government program is a bit like the Gonski model for public school funding: it is about levelling the playing field,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“We are committed to ensuring every child, no matter where they’re from or what their background is has access to an early childhood service.

“Preschools can use the funding for their specific needs, like transport initiatives, providing breakfasts, indigenous culture programs or for new equipment like backpacks to further encourage preschool attendance.”

The preschools to benefit are Westlawn, Evans Head, Woodburn, St Mary’s Casino, Goodstart Early Learning Grafton and Gummyaney Aboriginal Corporation in Grafton.