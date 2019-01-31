Pre-season goals test Redmen mettle

FIGHTING FIT: Scrum-half Dom Bullock led from the front during the club's pre-season training session on Tuesday afternoon.

RUGBY UNION: Some players were left gasping for breath on their haunches, others were left doubled over the fences, and among them all Craig Howe couldn't help from smiling to himself.

It was a regular scene from a Grafton Redmen pre-season session as the club aims to put the right foot forward in what will be its return to the Far North Coast Rugby zone.

Howe has not been backwards in coming forwards this pre-season pushing many of his crew toward breaking point, and the response he has gotten has been telling.

"Bloody oath, it was a good session this week, we had more than 30 blokes there who were all putting in,” he said.

"Pretty much everyone has returned from our first grade side last year and it is looking really positive already.”

The Redmen have a point to prove this season. fter taking out the Mid North Coast minor-premiership in both first grade and reserve grade the club was unable to go on and capture either title.

The first grade side was bundled out of the finals with two straight losses, while the reserve grade side missed out in the 'big dance'.

But according to Howe that is all in the past as the players aim up for a tough season.

And if the work on Tuesday night, which included contact work, and a fitness program worthy of the Waratahs, is any indication, the side is in very good hands.

"Like we said to the boys, it's the end of January, the holiday season is over and now it is time to go to work,” he said.

"The attitude at training has definitely carried over from last year, in fact a few of the boys look even keener than they did last year.”

One of those players was scrum-half Dom Bullock who led from the front as he aims to recapture his vice-captaincy role from last season.

"He looked fit as hell when he turned up,” Howe said. "I reckon there has been some boys doing a bit this off-season.”