Pre-war cars bring crowds to Yamba

ALL DRESSED UP: Tricia and Bob Simpson of Sydney with their pre-war MG in Yamba on October 14, 2017.

ALL DRESSED UP: Tricia and Bob Simpson of Sydney with their pre-war MG in Yamba on October 14, 2017. Caitlan Charles

WHEN Bob Simpson first got his licence, he inherited his fathers MG, and he's never looked back.

Now, he and his wide Tricia travel around Australia with their MGs, showing them off at rallies like the one in Yamba over the weekend.

Mr Simpson bought his latest MG, which is a pre-war 1936 MG built in England and is one of only 23 to be originally imported into Australia.

"I bought it because I have another one that is the same model but in a different body style that I'm doing up and it's a total wreck,” he said.

"I thought if I buy this one, I'll have a reference for doing up the other one.”

All together, at the moment, Mr Simpson had four MGs.

"It gets in your blood a bit and you get corrupted very early,” he said.

The couple, who came to the rally from Sydney, said it's always an interesting experience driving down the highway in the MG.

"It's completely different to a modern car because its very easy steering, so it's got enough power but with everything you need to plan, if you're coming to a stop you need extra room,” he said.

Mr Simpson said he felt very lucky to have been able to own MG cars for most of his life.