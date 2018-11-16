Menu
The man faced the District Court in Mackay in custody on Wednesday, pleading guilty to rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12.
Predator rapes 10-year-old stepdaughter

WARNING: Disturbing content

EXCLUSIVE: A sexual predator from the Whitsundays who crept into his stepdaughter's room in the dead of the night and raped the 10-year-old girl could be released from prison by September next year.

The brave girl informed her mother soon after her stepfather preyed on her on two occasions in September, 2017.

The man, aged in his 30s, a father of three children, indecently touched the girl on one occasion and penetrated her on a second occasion, while she pleaded for him to stop.

Police officers arrested the man soon after and DNA evidence on the girl's underwear made for a relatively open-and-shut case.

The defendant faced the District Court in Mackay in custody on Wednesday, pleading guilty to rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12 (both listed as domestic violence offences).

The Daily Mercury is unable to name the man to protect the victim's identity.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said the defendant had been in a relationship with the girl's mother for more than five years before the offending.

"(The girl) awoke to find (the defendant) in her bed. She moved to her sister's room and he followed her there and sent her sister to another room," Mr Le Grand said.

The man masturbated and pulled the girl's pyjama pants down, pinning her to a bed and rubbing his genitals on her.

On a second occasion about a fortnight later, the man entered the girl's room while he was drunk and again began masturbating.

"He then pulled (the girl's) pyjama pants off. She told him not to touch her and he told her to be quiet," Mr Le Grand said.

This time the man penetrated the girl, raping her while her sister slept in the same bed.

The prosecutor noted the man's criminal record included the supply of MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana, but did not include sexual offending.

Defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan, instructed by PD Law, said her client had not seen his own children since his arrest, and it was "unlikely he will see them again".

She described the offences as including "no violence or threats" and the penetration as "shallow and momentary".

During the hearing, Judge Julie Dick said precedent cases indicated eight years jail was a sentence "too high" in the circumstances, despite the "traumatising" offending.

Judge Dick sentenced the man to seven years jail, but he will be eligible for parole on September 24, 2019, considering 416 days served.

