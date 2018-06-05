Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Douglas Brian Jackway
Douglas Brian Jackway Supplied
News

Predator who attacked kids stays locked up

John Weekes
by
5th Jun 2018 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INMATE who raped children will be kept in jail after a court heard he failed a drug test.

On Tuesday, Justice Graeme Crow ordered Gladstone sex offender Douglas Brian Jackway be subject to a continuing detention order.

Jackway, 41, has been in jail most of his adult life.

The former Ipswich resident sexually assaulted a boy in Gladstone and a girl on the Sunshine Coast in separate incidents during the 1990s.

Last week, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Jackway had tested positive for the opioid buprenorphine.

So Jackway was not expected to oppose the continued detention order, the court heard.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders who are due to be released can get supervision orders, release on parole with supervision, or continued detention.

Continued detention orders, like the one Jackway has, are reviewed every year.

Jackway was temporarily a suspect in the murder of Sunshine Coast schoolboy Daniel Morcombe before police shifted attention to Morcombe's killer Brett Peter Cowan. -NewsRegional　

anti-social personality disorder buprenorphine child safety daniel morcombe dpsoa gladstonecourt gladstone crime ipswich crime justice graeme crow scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Unlimited fresh vegies and herbs, but there's a $15 catch

    Unlimited fresh vegies and herbs, but there's a $15 catch

    Gardening Enjoy some free slices of pizza and learn how you can get unlimited access to fresh vegetable and herbs.

    • 5th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    premium_icon HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    Rugby League SULLIVAN and Wicks agree derby clash was one of the best in history.

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Three injured in single vehicle crash

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Three injured in single vehicle crash

    News Three people were hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash

    Infamous pothole back again

    Infamous pothole back again

    News Near McAuley Catholic College and BP Tornik is an infamous pothole

    Local Partners