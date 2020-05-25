Preferred site found for Iluka ambulance station

Members of the Iluka community and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis celebrate the announcement that Iluka will get its first Ambulance Station when Deputy Premier John Barilaro visited Iluka back in December 2018.

A PREFERRED site for the first NSW Ambulance station for Iluka has been identified and discussions have commenced with the vendor, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“This is a big deal for Iluka and full credit goes to the local community who helped me convince Deputy Premier John Barilaro to make an exception to the normal minimal population criteria to make this happen,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“There is still a bit of work to be done, but we are getting close.

“It is a significant milestone in the NSW Nationals in Government’s election commitment to build Iluka’s first ambulance as part of the $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.”

The purpose-built station will be designed with input from local paramedics and tailored to the needs of the local Iluka community and surrounds.

Mr Gulaptis pledged he would keep the community informed as negotiations progress.