Pregnancy in rehab for accused drug trafficker

REHABILITATION: Brittany Alexis McClung, 25, will spend her pregnancy in a rehabilitation while on bail for drug trafficking, possession and property charges.

REHABILITATION: Brittany Alexis McClung, 25, will spend her pregnancy in a rehabilitation while on bail for drug trafficking, possession and property charges.

AN EXPECTANT mother will spend her pregnancy in a rehabilitation facility and Christmas Day behind bars charged with drug trafficking, possession and property offences.

Cradling her stomach and wearing correctional facility trackpants, Brittany Alexis McClung appeared in the dock for her bail application in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

At the time, she was 21-weeks pregnant and had spent 47 days in prison.

The court heard Ms McClung, 25, had no criminal history or conviction recorded against her until last year, when she was charged with minor drug offences and failure to appear. Some of her current alleged offences will be dealt with in the Supreme Court.

The court heard McClung was on bail for possessing a schedule 1 drug when police raided her Noosa home on November 15.

They allege they found in Ms McClung's possession nine grams of crystal meth in the freezer, about $4000 in cash, stolen items and a phone with messages sent and received regarding drugs.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin read a number of the texts, which he said suggested Ms McClung was dealing in a low-to-mid range capacity to feed her own drug addiction.

"I need meth to sell and smoke, ha ha," he relayed to the court.

He said a "handful" of references to deals, often without using codes, were also circumstantial evidence of her offending.

Defence solicitor Bernard Bradley told the court a rehabilitation facility in Logan would provide Ms McClung a bed from January 2.

She would be required to complete a 16-week Queensland Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment program.

Mr McLaughlin said McClung's drug use indicated her unborn baby was at risk, and he believed her best hope at kicking her addiction was the facility.

Mr McLaughlin warned Ms McClung not to run away, or she would risk imprisonment for about 12 months until her most serious charges were likely to be heard in the Supreme Court.