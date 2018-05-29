Menu
Lismore Detectives allege that a pregnant 33-year-old Goonellabah driver returned a positive reading to methamphetamine.
Crime

Pregnant driver tests positive to ice

29th May 2018 5:30 AM

CHARGES may be laid against a pregnant Goonellabah woman after she tested positive to ice during a roadside breath test.

Lismore Detectives will allege that at 10am on Monday, they pulled over a pregnant 33-year-old Goonellabah woman who had just attended Lismore Local Court.

The woman returned a positive reading to methamphetamine and was arrested.

Asecondary test also proved positive to the drug and the woman made admissions to using ice.

Her license was suspended for 24 hours.

Charges may be laid pending the result of the secondary analysis.

