Pregnant, overdue but still chasing winners

Fleur Blanch with her horse P'artie Town which ran yesterday in the last at Doomben.

Fleur Blanch with her horse P'artie Town which ran yesterday in the last at Doomben.

RACING: Nine months pregnant and overdue you would think Grafton trainer Fleur Blanch would be avoiding excitement.

But a month into her career as a fully-fledged thoroughbred trainer, the experienced horse woman is on the road, with a winner already under her belt.

The Daily Examiner caught up with the Fleur and husband Scott Henley on the road to Doomben yesterday with the star of their boutique stable, P’artie Town, booked in the last.

“I’ve got one in Doomben today and another (Degrasse) in at Lismore on Friday,” she said.

“I hope everything can wait until the weekend at least.”

Waiting around is not something the horse-loving trainer wants to get used to.

She trained her first winner at her first start with Basanite a horse she bought just three weeks earlier from Victorian trainer Robbie Lane.

“We bought him on the Inglis Digital Sales,” Blanch said. “We’ve found horses with good Victorian form go pretty well up here.”

The formula certainly worked for Blanch when Basanite raced home to win at Coffs Harbour on December 5.

“It was exciting,” she said. “My first race as a full time trainer and I had a winner.”

Blanch’s experience in the racing industry has taken in some iconic names in the sport.

She began as a 15-year-old training with her dad Kevin Blanch at Ballina when he worked for trainer Stephen Lee.

“I did 12 years with Gai Waterhouse in Sydney and had a year with Lloyd Williams,” Blanch said.

“There was also a year overseas in the US when I worked with trainer Todd Fletcher.”

She rattles off the names, but there were good reasons she has been able to put such glittering array of colourful identities in her CV.

In an article in a Sydney newspaper just before she returned to Grafton to train with her husband, Waterhouse was glowing in her praise.

The Queen of Australian racing described Blanch as “perhaps my best horse person” and gave Lloyd Williams a personal recommendation when she went across to Macedon Lodge.

Blanch’s success with horses is based around her love for the animals.

“I love the horses as athletes,” she said. “I’m more interested in their performance than the punting side of racing.”

She and husband Scott worked as a team until he suffered a horrific training injury in July which as left him unable to train.

Blanch initially stood in for him, but decided it was time to have a crack on her own last month.

“It’s a bit different being the boss,” Blanch said. “You have to work a lot harder, but you learn a lot more.”