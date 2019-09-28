Menu
Nat Edwards hosts Channel 7's AFL grand final pre-match coverage.
AFL

Pregnant star makes AFL grand final history

28th Sep 2019 12:41 PM

CHANNEL 7 star Nat Edwards has become the first female presenter to host the pre-match AFL grand final coverage on free-to-air TV.

The veteran AFL reporter has received a flood of well-wishes from figures in the game after a seamless introduction to Seven viewers preparing for the biggest day on Australia's footy calendar.

Edwards, 32, replaced Seven star Hamish McLachlan as host for the build-up to Richmond's battle with GWS.

Even more impressive is the fact that Edwards is 39 weeks pregnant and is due to give birth next week.

Seven co-hosts Matthew Richardson and Campbell Brown praised Edwards for her professionalism during the pre-match build-up.

"Nat you've been pregnant for the whole year and you promised you would get through the grand final day," Richardson said.

"Often you've been sick and you haven't shown it. Good luck with the baby on the way."

The popular presenter follows Fox Footy's Sarah Jones, who has previously hosted the pay TV channel's grand final coverage.

Edwards' hosting promotion was a first in the history of the AFL grand final - and something many wanted to celebrate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edwards earlier this year also became the first female to host a prime-time free-to-air AFL show.

Edwards debuted on Channel 7's The Kick in March.

She also made headlines at the start of the season for calling out the overzealous security guard crackdown that followed the AFL's introduction of behavioural awareness officers.

Meanwhile, McLachlan earlier this week replaced legend Bruce McAvaney as host of the Brownlow Medal.

Nat Edwards hosting Channel 7's AFL grand final pre-match.
It was the first time since 1997 that McAvaney was not the master of ceremonies at the prestigious vote count ceremony.

McLachlan suggested it was "daunting" to follow in McAvaney's footsteps, but said he was excited to take on the massive responsibility.

"Bruce is an impossible act to follow," he said.

"His Brownlow hosting, and the interview with the winner, has always been a highlight of the footy year."

afl grand final greater western sydney giants hamish mclachlan nat edwards richmond tigers sarah jones
News Corp Australia

