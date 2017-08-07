Pregnant woman bound during armed robbery

A PREGNANT woman and a male were bound with cable ties during an armed robbery on Sunday night.

In a terrifying ordeal, three armed men tied up two members of staff at 8.25pm at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club in Canal Rd, before robbing the safe.

Police Inspector Nicole Bruce said three armed offenders entered the premises after the male staff member was approached while putting out rubbish bins at the back door.

"The two victims, one of whom was pregnant, were bound with cable ties and an amount of money was stolen from the safe," she said.

The offenders are described as being of Aboriginal appearance and aged in their 20s.

The first offender was a male of solid build, wearing a grey jumper with a black hood, baseball cap, black track pants with a white strip, grey Nike shoes, gloves and had a white face covering.

The second offender was a male of slim build, wearing a black hooded jumper, a white t-shirt covering his face, black track pants, flat white Converse-style shoes with a blue and red stripe on the sole and gloves.

The third offender was a male of slim build, black hooded jumper, black track pants, dark shoes, a black face covering and gloves.

Insp Bruce said anyone with any knowledge should contact Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.