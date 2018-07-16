Pregnant woman fined for 'honest mistake' at beach

A WOMAN has questioned the Sunshine Coast Council's zero-tolerance approach to unleashed dogs on beaches.

While admitting she broke the local law, 14-weeks pregnant Karlie Bisco said allowing her dog to be unrestrained during a time period when dogs were required to be on leashes was an "honest mistake".

Ms Bisco, who had been cooped up in the house with morning sickness for the past three months, had taken her 11-month-old dog Teddy to Point Cartwright for a walk.

She said there were only about three other people on beach "who smiled at my boy as he greeted them with a wagging tail" and Teddy was happily playing with a border collie in the surf.

But then a quad bike approached.

From there Ms Bisco said she was questioned by council officers as to why her dog was running free before they told her the beach was only off-leash during certain times.

Despite trying to explain that she genuinely wasn't aware, Ms Bisco said she and the other dog owner were each fined $261.

"There is no leniency for anyone here at the relaxed Sunny Coast," she said.

"They are getting you criminals, one furry friend at a time."

Ms Bisco said while she knew some people would say she was in the wrong, she believed the officers could have just cautioned her.

"Of course I will probably just pay the fine and keep quiet, because as with all matters with the law it generally causes you more time, effort and upset trying to argue your case," she said.

The Sunshine Coast Council has previously said it received "numerous complaints" about dogs being off-leash in non-designated areas.

"While a majority of owners do the right thing by keeping their dog on a lead at all times unless in a designated off-leash area, unfortunately there are some who do not," a spokesman said.

"Designated dog off-leash areas are extremely popular with dog owners and council officers are required to regularly patrol the areas to ensure the off-leash restrictions are being adhered to."