Prelude qualifier Charmed Princess wins the Grafton Guineas

STRONG FINISH: Winner of the Grafton Guineas Charmed Princess is brought to the front by jockey Matt McGuren. Adam Hourigan

THE Tony Newing stable and the Clarence River Jockey Club seem to be a match made in heaven.

In his sixth win of the 2019 July Carnival Newing has won the Grafton Guineas with Charmed Princess after qualifying through the Grafton Guineas Prelude on Westlawn Prelude Day.

The three-year old filly had a sluggish start out of the gates but in a field that went from sixteen down to seven she made back ground to sit in the pack.

In a slow race from the field, Grafton jockey Matt McGuren sat well with the group before coming around the outside on Charmed Princess to beat Commander and Blue Comet to the line.

Newing was over the moon with the result after his horse came through the prelude to go on and win the major event.

"We really like this filly, it was a long-term plan and a great result," Newing said.

"She has come through it so well, the fact she runs a mile I think that means she could win a really nice race moving forward."

McGuren teamed up well with the filly once again claiming a second straight win on the horse in what was a slower paced race.

"It adds credit to the win, he was aware that they got away with murder up front but he was quick to put Rachel King in the pocket,” he said.

"That was a good move because she came late so that was the difference in the end," he said.

Newing was full of praise for his teammates and dedicated the win to their hard work.

"It's great for the team, as I said it's been in the works for some time so now we've done it,” he said.