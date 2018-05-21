Premier a no show and farmers furious

THEY came from as far as Bowen, Middlemount and Dysart, but the 100-strong protest group did not get their voices heard.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk entered the MECC through a side entrance, avoiding the farmers rallying against her recent vegetation management laws.

Farmers and graziers gathered in Jubilee Park were angry they had abided by police requests for order but had no chance to have their voices heard.

The AgForce protest, held with Canegrowers' support, targeted the new laws, which effectively prevent farmers clearing land or clearing regrowth without permits.

Mackay Regional councillor Martin Bella was amongst the protesters, but was stopped by police then refused entry despite having been invited to the MECC meet and greet with the Premier and Cabinet Ministers in Mackay for the week.

"Here is my ticket. I guess they didn't like the green shirt," he said to the rowdy protesters.

Farmers wore green shirts to symbolise that they were the "true environmentalists and land carers".

In addition to targeting Ms Palaszczuck, the protesters chanted slogans aimed at deputy premier Jackie Trad, Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner and Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham.

But Mr Furner was the only Minister spotted by the crowed as he entered the MECC.

Mackay Labor Party branch president Ryan Casey, who had shown support for the farmers, was also spotted by some in the crowd and was cheered by the few who recognised him.

"All agriculture are going to maintain their campaign right through to 2020," Canegrowers Mackay chief executive officer Kerry Latter said. "We need to have the people understand that we can't have food and the clothes on our backs without farmers."

Bowen farmer Greg Ashton was at the protest with his family. Mr Ashton has about 55,000 acres of farming land across four farms from Bowen to Springsure, south of Emerald. He confronted police after it was revealed the Premier had entered the building before protesters has a chance to address her.

"We are worried about where we are going (with land clearing)," he said.

"I have to clear regrowth every 7-8 years, and it's about a balance of trees and grass." He recently tripled the size of his holdings for the future of his family who also wanted to stay in farming industry, but that was now in jeopardy.

All the Queensland ministers available entered the building without answering questions in front of the protesters.