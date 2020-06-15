Premier cautious on lifting of international travel

A proposal to slash the quarantine period for corporate travellers from overseas from two weeks to seven days is premature and could jeopardise the health of Australians, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The Department of Home Affairs has been asked to find ways to ease entry restrictions for business travellers from hubs in the Asia-Pacific with low rates of COVID-19 in a bid to boost business tourism

It is understood Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea would be first in line for the exemption.

But the NSW Premier thinks it is too much too soon.

"We would be a bit concerned about that at this stage," Ms Berejiklian told Sky News commentator Sharri Markson last night.

"I know the Prime Minister through our discussions in national cabinet also appreciates how well the quarantine system has gone," she said.

"In NSW but for perhaps one or two exceptions in the last two or three weeks every single new case has come from overseas travellers coming back home."

Ms Berejiklian said Sydney has welcomed and quarantined 20,000 Australians who have returned home from overseas since the start of the pandemic.

She said the COVID-19 infections rate was high among travellers coming back into Australia via NSW.

"About three to four per cent of people we test are having the virus which is quite high which means they are coming from countries where the virus is very widespread and of course we want to keep our citizens safe," she said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt speaking on the ABC yesterday said there were "two pathways" being explored for the resumption of international travel and the government would be guided by medical advice.

"One is to use our quarantine system with international students and appropriately with people who are delivering international benefit whether that's in business or other areas," Mr Hunt said. "Secondly is where we have a safe relationship with another country, and New Zealand is at the top of the list, having a non-quarantine approach which will open up borders."

He said there was "a bit more work to be done" and it was unlikely any international travel would be allowed until domestic borders reopened.

The proposal to ease quarantine restrictions for business travellers comes as it was announced the 50-person limit at cafes, restaurants and churches will be scrapped in NSW with venues instead to follow the one person per four square metres rule.

