Premier caves in to pressure over Adani

IT is understood the Queensland Premier has caved to pressure over the Adani mine and has announced a timeline for the approvals process at Hay Point this morning.

More information will be made available when it comes to hand.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said he yesterday wrote to all State Labor Members of Parliament, requesting an urgent meeting to understand their position on the Carmichael Project, and whether they are willing to take action and demonstrate their support for jobs for Queenslanders.

"Queenslanders have made it clear that they want and support coal mining and projects like ours. We have had overwhelming support from Queenslanders wanting the Carmichael Project to proceed and to proceed immediately.," he said.

"Any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support of the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises. The only way for the Queensland Labor Government to demonstrate their support of the coal mining industry and our project is to announce the finalisation and approval of the two outstanding management plans.

"Anything less, even if they approve just one of the plans, is yet another political stunt that fails to back coal mining and our project.

"We have given the State Members all the facts, demonstrating we are ready to begin, provided the outstanding management plans are finalised by the Queensland Labor Government once and for all.

"We are looking forward to hearing what the Premier has to say this morning at 10.30am. We hope that we, along with the rest of Queensland will not be disappointed.

"It's time for the Queensland Labor Government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"It is time to get the Carmichael Project done."