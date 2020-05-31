Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Information

Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

"This is tremendous news," she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

coronaviruspromo

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

The Premier stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation restrictions iso restrictions travel bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big decision for Redmen on eve of FNC season

        premium_icon Big decision for Redmen on eve of FNC season

        Rugby Union The Grafton rugby union club are hesitant to enter a side for 2020 season

        ‘Our schnitzel night has gone off its head’

        premium_icon ‘Our schnitzel night has gone off its head’

        News TAVERN enjoys rip-roaring takeaway trade during lockdown, now preparing to open its...

        Footpath policy leaves shop owners scratching heads

        premium_icon Footpath policy leaves shop owners scratching heads

        Council News Rangers enforcing footpath policy leaves shop owner scratching head

        WINGERS: Time to decide Clarence Dream Team speedsters

        premium_icon WINGERS: Time to decide Clarence Dream Team speedsters

        Rugby League VOTE now for the best wingers in The Daily Examiner’s Clarence Rugby League Team of...