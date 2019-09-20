Premier foodie event enjoys French connection

FRENCH CONNECTION: Charly Prétet of The French Pan Tree in Yamba has designed the menu for the Gate to Plate Long Lunch.

FRENCH CONNECTION: Charly Prétet of The French Pan Tree in Yamba has designed the menu for the Gate to Plate Long Lunch. Phil Nicolas

A POPULAR Yamba chef is set to bring his French flair to the Valley's top culinary event.

The menu design for this year's Gate to Plate Long Lunch is a Franco-Australian collaboration, with the French influence provided by guest chef Charly Prétet of The French Pan Tree in Yamba.

Born and raised in Paris, Charly spent a memorable part of his life frequenting his grandparents' house on the west coast of France, where he was surrounded by amazing seafood and local produce.

A passion for cuisine was born watching his mother cooking in her kitchen, while his knowledge of produce came from observing his grandfather fishing and growing every kind of vegetable imaginable in his garden.

"For me the ideas start to flow right when I'm talking with the farmer of grower about their produce and what's going to be in season at different times of the year,” said Mr Prétet.

"So by the time I get that food into my kitchen, the creative process is already underway and continues when I'm cooking.”

Now in his own restaurant The French Pan Tree, Chef Charly is doing what he calls 'modern French cuisine', in which he applies traditional techniques of French cuisine to create new dishes using the beautiful local produce and influences of the Clarence Valley.

Gate to Plate event manager Phil Nicholas said Charly has "oodles” of natural flair and finely-honed skills in the kitchen, with a "sense of curiosity that drives him to explore the possibilities arising from the array of local and seasonal ingredients.”

"He and our other guest chef Zac Roberts are part of the same generation of creative food business owners pushing things forward in the Clarence,” said Mr Nicholas.

Tickets for the Long Lunch featuring the Clarence Valley's best produce are available from https://gatetoplate.com.au/