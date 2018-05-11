Socceroos star parties hard after EPL survival

Aaron Mooy was said to have smoked up to 10 cigarettes

HUDDERSFIELD'S players - including Socceroos star Aaron Mooy - partied hard in London's West End after guaranteeing their participation in Premier League football for another season.

A 1-1 draw away at high-flying Chelsea means David Wagner and his boys are safe from the dreaded drop, and in turn relegated Swansea to the Championship.

Immediately after the match, jubilant coach Wagner admitted the players had free reign for 48 hours to reward their efforts over the season.

So it was only right the players and management staff let their hair down after a stunning inaugural season in England's top-flight.

And they certainly did that - until 5am.

A source told SunSport that star man Aaron Mooy, who will be playing at this summer's World Cup in Russia for Australia, was seen smoking at least 10 cigarettes during the night out.

German left-back Chris Lowe was also spotted puffing away.

Players asked to miss the planned plane trip to Yorkshire so they could booze their way back on the team coach - only for that trip to be barred because the driver reached his daily limit of driving hours.

Aaron Mooy had plenty to celebrate.

So, still wearing their Huddersfield club tracksuits, they hit the town to toast survival.

Understandably, some of the players were struggling on the journey back up north for the three-hour journey by train.