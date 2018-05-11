Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Mooy was said to have smoked up to 10 cigarettes
Aaron Mooy was said to have smoked up to 10 cigarettes
Soccer

Socceroos star parties hard after EPL survival

by The Sun
11th May 2018 11:09 AM

HUDDERSFIELD'S players - including Socceroos star Aaron Mooy - partied hard in London's West End after guaranteeing their participation in Premier League football for another season.

A 1-1 draw away at high-flying Chelsea means David Wagner and his boys are safe from the dreaded drop, and in turn relegated Swansea to the Championship.

Immediately after the match, jubilant coach Wagner admitted the players had free reign for 48 hours to reward their efforts over the season.

So it was only right the players and management staff let their hair down after a stunning inaugural season in England's top-flight.

And they certainly did that - until 5am.

A source told SunSport that star man Aaron Mooy, who will be playing at this summer's World Cup in Russia for Australia, was seen smoking at least 10 cigarettes during the night out.

German left-back Chris Lowe was also spotted puffing away.

Players asked to miss the planned plane trip to Yorkshire so they could booze their way back on the team coach - only for that trip to be barred because the driver reached his daily limit of driving hours.

 

Aaron Mooy had plenty to celebrate.
Aaron Mooy had plenty to celebrate.

So, still wearing their Huddersfield club tracksuits, they hit the town to toast survival.

Understandably, some of the players were struggling on the journey back up north for the three-hour journey by train.

 

The Socceroos star shares an ale or two with his teammates
The Socceroos star shares an ale or two with his teammates

Related Items

aaron mooy epl huddersfield premier league socceroos

Top Stories

    Was comedian Julia Morris your best friend in Year 6?

    Was comedian Julia Morris your best friend in Year 6?

    Community Much-loved comedian is heading for Saraton and hoping her best friend from primary school will be there

    • 11th May 2018 10:34 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Road to Russia runs through Croatia

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Road to Russia runs through Croatia

    Soccer MOOSE and Pottsy analyse the biggest issues in sport.

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Crime Woman charged with multiple offences after alleged fight

    10 things to do this week

    10 things to do this week

    News Short of ideas for what to do this weekend? Look no further

    Local Partners