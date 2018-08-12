Full wrap of overnight EPL action

CHELSEA and Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed away wins in the opening round of the English Premier League season while promoted Fulham and Cardiff City were given quick reminders of the tough task they face on their returns to the top flight.

Goals from N'Golo Kante, Jorginho (penalty) and Pedro gave Chelsea an impressive 3-0 win at Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield Town on Saturday as their new Italian coach Maurizio Sarri watched his team respond well after enduring early pressure from David Wagner's side.

Chelsea gave a debut to the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Athletic Bilbao for 72 million pounds ($126 million) last week, but the Spaniard had little work to do.

Sarri, who took over from Antonio Conte in July, said that he now had a month to try to shape his new side before midweek Europa League games were added to the mix.

"We are lucky now because for three to four weeks we can work with only one match a week, so we have to improve in this month," he said.

"Then it will be difficult with three matches in a week, with the suspension for the national teams. I hope in this month to improve the team," he said.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea is challenged by Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Spurs fans' concerns about their club's lack of transfer business may have eased after Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli scored as Mauricio Pochettino's team began the campaign with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Newcastle United.

All three goals came in a frantic opening 20 minutes on Tyneside, with two headed goals for the north London team coming either side of Joselu's equaliser for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.

Like several clubs who had players competing at the World Cup, Spurs have had to cope without several key performers during pre-season and Pochettino was delighted with the approach his players had taken.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea is challenged by Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images

"I feel very proud. The players showed great character and commitment," he said.

"We fought hard and they deserve full credit because the mentality was amazing.

"It wasn't easy to connect everything in a few days, a massive challenge, but we kept going and made a massive effort in our performance."

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, number 9, unsuccessfully shoots towards goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in London, Saturday Aug. 11, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Well-taken goals by Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha fired confident-looking Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win over promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Cardiff City also tasted defeat on their return to the elite - midfielder Ryan Fraser's first-half goal and forward Callum Wilson's late strike securing the three points for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Fulham goalkeeper Fabri makes a save from a Crystal Palace attack. Picture: AP

Promoted Wolves needed an 80th-minute equaliser from Mexican forward Raul Jimenez to secure a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Everton at Molineux.

Watford's Argentine Roberto Pereyra scored twice, the first a superb volley, against Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan in a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at the Emirates against Arsenal on Sunday while Liverpool, tipped by many to challenge Pep Guardiola's side this season, host West Ham United.

Manchester United kicked off the season on Friday with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

COLLATED ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE RESULTS ON SATURDAY:

Newcastle 1 (Joselu 11) Tottenham 2 (Vertonghen 8, Alli 18)

Bournemouth 2 (Fraser 24, Wilson 90+1) Cardiff 0

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Schlupp 41, Zaha 79)

Huddersfield 0 Chelsea 3 (Kante 34, Jorginho 45-pen, Pedro 80)

Watford 2 (Pereyra 35, 54) Brighton 0

Wolves 2 (Neves 44, Jimenez 80) Everton 2 (Richarlison 17, 67)

Played Friday Manchester United 2 (Pogba 3-pen, Shaw 83) Leicester City 1 (Vardy 90+2)

Playing Sunday Liverpool v West Ham, Southampton v Burnley, Arsenal v Manchester City