Premier League signals new era for football

Coffs United Lions winger Lorenzo Rigoni makes a darting line toward goal against the Northern Storm in the Men's Premier League clash at McLean Street. soccer North Coast Football NCF 21 April 2018 File photo

FOOTBALL: A brave new world is set to descend on the Clarence Valley football landscape after Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football announced a groundbreaking partnership.

The two associations, who play under the auspice of Northern NSW Football, will work together towards forming a Coastal Premier League (CPL) for the 2020 season.

The CPL will become the highest level of football availble to participants in the two regions.

In the proposed inaugural season, five FMNC and five NCF Premier League sides, each fielding a first grade and reserve grade side, will compete over an 18 round season with the intent of alternating the Grand Final hosting rights between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

It was a move that had to be made for future growth of the game after North Coast Football's C.ex Group Premier League was reduced to only six teams following the withdrawal of Grafton United and Urunga Raiders.

The proposed competition has the support of both associations' boards and has been endorsed by the senior clubs at meetings in both zones.

Football Mid North Coast chairman Mike Parsons shared his excitement over the 'joint venture'.

"I am looking forward to showcasing our regional talent to a broader audience,” Parsons said.

"The Coastal Premier League will improve the standard of our local football and provides a pathway for our talented players, coaches and match officials.”

North Coast Football chairman Wendy Schafer echoed Parson's comments also adding her excitement of the opportunity it will bring for the entire community.

"The formation of the Coastal Premier League is the obvious progression to strengthen football across the two Zones,” Schafer said.

Premier Clubs within the region have been notified and expressions of interest will be called from clubs in the near future.

It may cause a few headaches for the Clarence Valley's two Premier League clubs Westlawn Tigers and Maclean Bobcats with added travel pressures.

The sides could be expected to travel as far south as Forster-Tuncurry and Wallis Lake, but it is expected arrangements will be made to play at neutral venues.