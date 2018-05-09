Saints win means end of EPL line for Baggies

WEST Bromwich Albion have been relegated from the English Premier League after Southampton's 1-0 victory over Swansea City ended the Midlands club's eight-year stay in the top flight.

West Brom have been rejuvenated in recent weeks, winning three games in an unbeaten five-match run but Darren Moore's side needed a draw between the Saints and Swans to take their fight to avoid relegation into the final day of the season this season.

Southampton are looking good for EPL survival.

In the end, though, their revival came too late in the campaign. After 72 minutes of frenetic action in south Wales, substitute Manolo Gabbiadini provided the decisive moment for Southampton when he reacted quickest to Charlie Austin's parried shot in a crowded goalmouth.

Gabbiadini had only been on the pitch for four minutes and it was only the fifth goal of a difficult season for the Italian.

It meant the Saints move up to 16th on 36 points in the table, three clear of 18th-place Swansea.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes hailed the effort of his side after they all but secured their Premier League safety after his appointment in mid-March.

"It is not done yet but tonight we have put ourselves in the position where we have a great chance to stay up," he said.

"I came in late to proceedings and needed to get a reaction our of players who had maybe lost their way somewhat.

"I have to say, since I've come in they've worked hard and even when results when against us, (it) never diminished belief."

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said he could not fault his players' attitude or effort.

Swansea are staring relegation in the face.

"We don't know what will happen tomorrow (Huddersfield play at Chelsea needing a point to send Swansea down) and at the weekend we must try and do our part and try and win the game against Stoke," he said.

"Now we don't have the things in our hands; it is the reality but let's see what happens.

"We must do our part and win the game and then wait."