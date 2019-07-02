Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier says no to ‘Quexit’

by Sarah Vogler
2nd Jul 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk pours cold water on push to split Queensland, urging protesters to rekindle their love for the State by watching next week's Origin final.

The Katter's Australian Party is organising a separatist rally outside regional parliament when it sits in Townsville in September.

KAP state leader Robbie Katter said he was hoping people would turn up in their hundreds or thousands to support the move.

"We're keen as always to generate support to have some more autonomy in the North," he said.

"I think the last Federal Election captured quite well the dissent and estrangement we have with governments making decision from afar."

Robbie Katter speaking at a press conference at Parliament.
Robbie Katter speaking at a press conference at Parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk, however, said she had no intention of splitting the state.

"I would urge the people participating in that rally to watch the State or Origin next week because we are one state," the Premier said.

"We're not going to be splitting the state. I am trying to unite Queensland, not divide Queensland."

Mr Katter pointed to Treasurer Jackie Trad's announcement this week of the signing of the contract to construct southeast Queensland's Cross River Rail as part of a $2.7 billion public-private partnership as proof the Palaszczuk Government was failing in its attempts to win over the regions.

"The ink hasn't even dried on press releases in the North and they are announcing $3billion for Cross River Rail."

More Stories

editors picks state of origin

Top Stories

    Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    premium_icon Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    Music It may sound old fashioned, but festival shows off some never before heard works

    Council dodges airport security bill

    premium_icon Council dodges airport security bill

    Council News No new screening measures for airport

    Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    premium_icon Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    Insurance Forum to share workers compensation insights with employers

    IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 2