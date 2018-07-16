Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gestures during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gestures during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. AAP Image - Dave Hunt
Health

Premier set to release abortion report

by Sarah Vogler
16th Jul 2018 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to today release the Queensland Law Reform Commission's report into decriminalising abortion in Queensland.

It comes as her Government prepares to introduce new laws next month to remove the procedure from the criminal code.

The Courier-Mail understands Ms Palaszczuk will release the QLRC's report as well as the Government's response to it following today's Cabinet meeting.

The new laws will be introduced in August and are expected to come back to the house for debate in October, allowing them to be passed before the end of the year.

The legislation will decriminalise abortion and allow for new safe access zones around clinics where abortions are being performed to stop patients from harassed.

Queensland and NSW are the only two states where abortion remains a crime unless a woman's life or mental health is at risk.

abortion abortion report annastacia palaszczuk queensland law reform commission

Top Stories

    Residents angered over location of Pacific Hwy asphalt plant

    premium_icon Residents angered over location of Pacific Hwy asphalt plant

    News TEMPERS threatened to boil over when more than 50 Woombah residents gathered at a public meeting over plans for an asphalt plant for the Pacific Highway upgrade

    HEART STOPPER: Taylor swoops to clinch Maclean Cup

    premium_icon HEART STOPPER: Taylor swoops to clinch Maclean Cup

    Horses TAYLOR makes up for dry July with Maclean Cup win.

    GROUP 2: Crucial clash a see-sawing affair at South Grafton

    GROUP 2: Crucial clash a see-sawing affair at South Grafton

    Rugby League A Tyrone Stevenson double gave Sawtell breathing space, until...

    Target teen winners on the button for fashion style

    premium_icon Target teen winners on the button for fashion style

    Fashion & Beauty Prizes for the savviest dressers on course

    Local Partners