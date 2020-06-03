Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE
Travel

Premier spruiks $99 flights in Qld

3rd Jun 2020 12:29 PM

Forget Bali, Thailand or the Greek Islands, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

"Now is your opportunity to support the beautiful Whitsundays," she told reporters today in front of the brilliant blue ocean and under sunny skies at Airlie Beach.

"Queensland is beautiful one day and perfect the next.

"It's really important that we continue to support our industries across Queensland.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays," the Queensland Premier said.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays."

The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.

The $99 airfares went on sale today and are for trips from June 22.

More Stories

airlie beach air travel editors picks flights qld premier tourism whitsundays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

        premium_icon Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

        News Councillors vote to ‘do all things possible’ to keep boat-building firm in the Clarence

        Hodder rides high to win May sports awards

        premium_icon Hodder rides high to win May sports awards

        Horses Grafton jockey joins South Grafton rugby league prospect to claim sportsperson of...

        TIME TO ACT: City needs urgent heart transplant

        premium_icon TIME TO ACT: City needs urgent heart transplant

        Opinion Jail refit a 'must have' for Grafton's future

        Boat sinks at Yamba ramp

        premium_icon Boat sinks at Yamba ramp

        News Firefighters from two stations help contain fuel spill