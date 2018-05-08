Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

GLADYS Berejiklian will make her first visit to Coffs Harbour this week as the New South Wales Premier almost 18 months since taking on the state's top political job.

Premier Berejiklian will be in town to meet with State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and to announce the concept plan for the State Government's Coffs Harbour Health Campus redevelopment.

The State Government has previously announced $156 million in funding for the Coffs Harbour Health Campus upgrade.

Earlier this year, the lead design team was appointed to the project, which includes the expansion of the existing surgical services and operating theatres, a new short stay surgical unit and orthopaedic and vascular unit.

The current ambulance station and the community health services unit will also be expanded.

Mr Fraser said the Premier will tomorrow at 9.15am announce the concept plan for the hospital upgrade.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers and architects McConnell Smith and Johnson will manage the project.

Construction is set to start in the current 'term of government' meaning before next year's State Election.

During the Coffs Harbour visit Premier Berejiklian will also sound the horn to launch a ladies golf tournament at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, attend a morning tea and announce funding for the Bunker Cartoon Gallery and inspect a street art wall in the city centre before flying back to Sydney.

The last time Gladys Berejiklian visited Coffs Harbour was as the NSW Transport Minister a decade ago.