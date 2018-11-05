Premier's Award for hard-working groups

HONOURING HARD WORK: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Sue Hughes from Our Health Clarence, Clarence Youth Action president Jeremy Jablonski and Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian.

HONOURING HARD WORK: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Sue Hughes from Our Health Clarence, Clarence Youth Action president Jeremy Jablonski and Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian. Caitlan Charles

WHEN Our Healthy Clarence and Clarence Youth Action were created, no one knew the impact they would have on the Clarence Valley.

But at the weekend, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian honoured the two groups with Premier's Awards, highlighting the hard work the groups have done for the Clarence Valley community.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said Clarence Youth Action were at the forefront of an awful period in the Clarence Valley and they'd put in a lot of hard work.

"Clarence Youth Action (CYA) is an initiative of Clarence Valley Council formed to give youth in the Clarence Valley a voice but they have morphed into something much bigger," he said.

"CYA came together at a time when there was a lot of anxiety with our young people and not only were they their voice, but they were also an advocate for young people."

Mr Gulaptis said being a politician is not just about building bridges, jails and road.

"It's about really looking after the people that count and we can see that CYA are doing that on our behalf," he said.

"I hope this inspires you to go onto bigger and better things."

Ms Berjiklian said it was important to understand what it meant to face isolation from important services.

"What (Clarence Youth Action) have done in filling the void... it's young people taking action on behalf of young people that is important and I'm thrilled to be giving you this award," she said.

CYA president Jeremy Jablonski was speechless when presented with the award.

"This is very special for the group," he said. "I want to thank every single member of CYA because it's been a long journey through everything we've been through."

Mr Gulaptis said the second Premier's Award recipient, Our Healthy Clarence, was born out of a difficult time in the Clarence Valley and they brought the community together to try and address the issue of youth mental health.

"(You came together) and came up with a plan that is specific to us, it's not a plan you could take and fit in with another community," he said.

"On behalf of the community, I am proud of what you've done developing Our Healthy Clarence mental health plan."

Ms Berejiklian said both organisations are doing one of the most important jobs - saving lives.

"We're deeply grateful and supporting groups who do what you do (is very important)," she said.

Our Healthy Clarence's Sue Hughes said this award belonged to the community.

"They've put all the hard work into this, this stems from community action and I'm proud to accept this on behalf of our community," she said.

Ms Berejiklian was also in the Clarence Valley to announce $400,000 of State funding for a new helipad facility at Maclean Hospital.