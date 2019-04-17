Premiers blast home 8 goals for second week in a row

TIGHT TUSSLE: Players scramble in the goal mouth during the game between Sailors and Coffs Crusaders.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: First grade premiers McAuley White are promising to make a procession of this year's competition, smashing home another eight goals in the demolition of City Bears Village Green Hotel.

Striker Ellynie Cameron took her total for the season into double figures, smashing in six goals after knocking in five last week.

McAuley coach Harrison Smith said Cameron was in devastating form from the field and set pieces.

"She scored twice from penalty corners and the rest from the field,” Smith said.

"She scored twice from back-stick shots, which is pretty handy.”

Smith said he had to reshuffle his midfield after one of his stars from the opening game, Belinda James, couldn't play.

"I had to move Ruby Hackett from attacking midfield to midfield and she was probably one of our best,” he said.

"Laura Harley came into her spot at attacking midfield and she also went well for us.”

Smith said Hackett, 18, and Harley, 17, were excelling in senior hockey.

"They're both age rep players, but they've really stepped up into senior grade hockey,” he said.

Smith said it was hard to believe the victory over one of the teams they believed would be a big challenge to their premiership defence.

"Their coach, Rick Sampson, was away this weekend, which would have affected them,” he said.

He said his team was also benefiting from the change from playing halves to quarters.

"We've focussed on starting well and it's paying dividends,” he said. "We get a chance to refocus each quarter.”

In the other first-grade game Coffs Crusaders had a comfortable win over Sailors Roches Hotel 5-1.