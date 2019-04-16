Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier’s claim over Katter legal letter

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk claims she hasn't seen Robbie Katter's legal letter asking her to apologise amid their ongoing standoff because she's only just arrived back from a trade mission.

The pair's lawyers have been exchanging letters in recent weeks after public comments Mr Katter made about KAP's ongoing staffing saga.

When asked this afternoon whether she was going to apologise, the Premier said she'd only just arrived back from her 11-day trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK.

"I haven't seen the letter," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk last year pulled KAP's additional funding that they'd been allocated during the hung parliament because the Queensland trio refused to denounce former Senator Fraser Anning's controversial "final solution" speech.

Ms Palaszczuk's lawyers had asked Mr Katter to apologise.

However the Traeger MP's lawyers last week wrote to the Premier again, asking her to apologise.

She had until 4pm today.

editors picks kap katter staffing saga

Top Stories

    Road closures for Highland Gathering

    Road closures for Highland Gathering

    News Some Maclean roads will be closed for the Highland Gathering this weekend

    Condom couture fun for all at Clarence Valley Youth Week

    premium_icon Condom couture fun for all at Clarence Valley Youth Week

    News Youth learn important lessons at Market Square event

    Grafton to get three sets of traffic lights

    Grafton to get three sets of traffic lights

    News Lights will be installed as part of the Grafton bridge project

    Shelton strikes third time lucky with Oyashio Drift

    premium_icon Shelton strikes third time lucky with Oyashio Drift

    Horses Decision to buy tried sprint from Victoria pays off