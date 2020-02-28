Premier’s hunting big outright against Rebels

Ben McMahon awaits his turn during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE :Harwood welcomes the Northern Districts Rebels back to Harwood Oval today after the side held strong in the first of a two-day contest last weekend.

The defending premiers had their backs against the wall as they started with just 3-23 but opener Mark Ensbey (74) and captain Ben McMahon (70) salvaged a solid 271 total to defend today and Harwood will be keen to flex their bowling and fielding muscles.

The Clarence side was struggling for wickets at times through the first half of the season but the return of last season’s top wicket-takers Luke Many and Brandon Honeybrook has given them confidence when going on the attack.

In their previous outing before last weekend, a loss to Sawtell, Harwood shared the wickets around well, with McMahon taking three wickets, Doug Harris taking two and Many cleaning up with five for the innings.

Luke Cox in the field during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Adding that to the rise in confidence among their young stars such as Troy Turner, Corey Lewis and Hayden Ensbey, Harwood’s threat with ball in hand has become much more potent as they look to leapfrog Sawtell and mount another title challenge to defend their crown.

Harwood will be without young Hayden, who has earned himself a spot in the North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league side, but they have accrued more squad depth as the season has gone on and will be sorted in the absence of the rising star.

Sawtell is still well and truly in the hunt for the minor premiership but the side will have to settle for an attempt at a one-day win against Valleys today after their opening day was washed out last weekend.

GAME DAY: Harwood hosts Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval for day two of a two-day contest, while Sawtell travels to Phillip Hughes to face Sawtell in a condensed one-day match from 1pm tomorrow.