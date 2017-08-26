22°
Sport

Premiership-winning hooker has formula for success

Tim Howard
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Rebels' dummy-half Rhys Walters delivered five star service from the ruck during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park.
Rebels' dummy-half Rhys Walters delivered five star service from the ruck during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters is confident his team's big-match experience will be too much for the Coffs Harbour Comets in tomorrow's must-win preliminary final.

Walters, with multiple premierships under his belt at both the Rebels and the Ghosts in a career spanning more than a decade, said the semi-final loss against the Comets at McKittrick Park two weeks ago was a one-off.

"Actually for the first 10 minutes of that game we were on fire, I was wondering how much we were going to win by," Walters said.

"Then we went to sleep for 20 minutes and they ran all over us. We couldn't pull it back from there.

"We've forgotten all about the result of that game, but not the lessons."

He said the main lesson the Rebels learnt was the importance of discipline against a side that preyed on your mistakes.

"When the penalty count started to go against us, they had so much field position and possession we couldn't stop their momentum," he said.

"We learnt that if we get a few decisions we don't like we've got to cop it on the chin and get on with it."

Personally, the tackling machine hooker has been quietly pleased with his form.

"I had a shocker against Orara and it was a real wake-up call," he said.

"It shook me up a bit that I could put in such a bad game, so I sort of went back to my basic."

He said his role against the Comets would be to stop their momentum up the middle.

"That's where we need to stop them," he said. "In the semi they got over us and were able to use the ball.

"We shut them down there and we shut them down everywhere."

Walters admitted the Comets were an improving team.

"We got them pretty easily in the opening game of the season, but they came back to draw with us at home and then got us in that semi," he said.

"What we've got is the experience of winning those big games and knowing how to dig deep in the big moments in those games," he said.

"This week at training we probably had the best session we've had in the past month.

"I've got the feeling that it's got everyone into that finals football zone you have to be in for these sorts of games."

Walters said the Rebels had another weapon in the armoury the Comets didn't have - a great fan following.

"We'll have a big block of supporters, more than they'll have, even though we're playing away," he said.

