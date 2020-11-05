Preparation begins to rebuild Big River Way at Coldstream

PREPARATION work to establish a site compound for a $1.5 million project to rebuild Big River Way at Coldstream that will deliver a jobs boost to the local area has begun.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the NSW Government is supporting employment and boosting businesses by providing funding to Transport for NSW to bring forward the delivery of projects and activities across the state.

“This $1.5 million project on Big River Way at Coldstream, about 30 kilometres north of Grafton, is part of the NSW Government’s $3.2 billion commitment to support jobs and communities in these challenging times,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“This upgrade will create around 60 local jobs in construction, haulage and traffic control to help deliver on this commitment.

“Work to set up the site compound has begun but the main project will involve full pavement rebuilding, including the widening of the road median and improvements to the road shoulders.

“This will provide a smoother journey and increase the separation of oncoming traffic to improve safety for motorists along this busy stretch of highway.”

Grafton and Casino exits on Big River Way at Glenugie.

The main body of work will start next Monday, November 9 and will be carried out weekdays from 7am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

The project will take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists should plan their trip, allow extra travel time, follow the directions of advance warning vehicles and all signs, including reduced speed limits.