Preparation on track despite big wet

TRAINERS are often forced back to the drawing board when there is a bout of bad weather, but this mare is very much back on track.

Like many other thoroughbreds recently Act of Fame had been the victim of some cancelled starts after bad weather forced the closure of several of her meets.

Trainer Jason Reilly said despite the situation she had been making progress in recent weeks, ensuring she was fit and ready to go in the Race 7 Class 1 Handicap today.

“She has had a very good preparation into this race,” Reilly said.

“Obviously we had a lot of interruptions in February because of the weather, I think three or four meetings were cancelled on us.

“Last start she probably just lacked a bit of fitness and didn’t really handle the very heavy track.”

That last start at Ballina was on a Heavy9 track, a surface Reilly said was just “not her go.”

The firmer surface at Grafton today suit the horse and Reilly said conditions were right for a better showing.

“She has got a good record third-up from a spell and we have got a good barrier and a good weight,” he said.

“So all fingers crossed, she will be very competitive.”

Washouts can have a significant effect on the ability of trainers to get their charges race ready and Reilly was unequivocal when asked ’ momentum.

“For sure, we do our programming into a specific race,” he said.

“You want to get them right for that particular race and then (if it rains) you have to go back and manage them again and set it for another race.

“You lose a lot of momentum because of the weather.

“We lost a meeting at Grafton, Taree and Coffs Harbour as well so it is just difficult to have them spot on.

But with more sunshine on the horizon, Reilly was sure the “very kind and easy to handle” mare was up to the task.

“Since the Ballina race she has had a real good preparation, she is going into the race very fit and very well.”