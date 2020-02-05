Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way, SES warn

WITH more wet and potentially dangerous weather on the way to our region, the State Emergency Service has warned residents to prepare now.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rain on the way from the Northern Rivers down to the South Coast. In Grafton a 90 per cent chance of rain is forecast everyday for the rest of the week with temperatures hovering in the early to mid 20s and thunderstorms predicted.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin urged residents to prepare for the upcoming wet weather.

"From this Wednesday our focus will be the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast areas, as well as further south later in the week as the weather tracks towards the Sydney Metropolitan area and the South Coast," Mr Austin said.

Heavy #rain has been forecast for #NSW and the #ACT over the next few days. Now is the time to clean out those gutters! For all warnings https://t.co/K1nVeIHqq7. For information on preparing for rain and possible flooding refer to the NSW #SES at: https://t.co/AbGRsGsth5 pic.twitter.com/IENwoP7Ary — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 4, 2020

"Across those areas we are preparing for the possibility of flooding if rainfall levels are significant, in which case homes and businesses may be impacted. Preparing now for a flood can save lives and minimise the damage to property and possessions," continued Mr Austin.

Mr Austin is also asking the community to avoid driving through flooded roads.

"Heavy rain resulting in flash flooding along the coast is a real possibility. Flash flooding is incredibly dangerous. I'm urging motorists, please stay safe on the roads - pull over if the rain becomes too heavy or if you can no longer see where you are going. Make safe decisions and never enter floodwaters.

"Take the time to plan your trip, check for road closures and traffic conditions before you get on the road," said Mr Austin.

NSW SES volunteers are on standby to assist communities and additional resources have been deployed to areas likely to be impacted by the severe weather event.