Preschoolers put on a Bundjalung cultural concert

AS A pre-NAIDOC Week 2019 celebration the children at Uniting Preschool in Grafton presented a Bundjalung cultural concert to family and friends.

The Bundjalung Educational Experience educators Bianca, Rayshell, Janaia and Tyreece have exposed the children to stories, dances, songs, symbols, art techniques and language.

Wednesday's concert was the culmination of a seven-week Bundjalung cultural journey that the Wednesday children have participated in.

CULTURAL EXPERIENCE: Hunter presented the Ackowledgement of Country at the Uniting Preschool's Bundjalung cultural concert to family and friends. The event on Wednesday was the culmination of a seven-week cultural journey led by Bundjalung Educational Experience educators Bianca, Rayshell, Janaia and Tyreece. Uniting Preschool Grafton

The children had ochre applied to their arms and faces and red headbands tied to their heads.

When all preparations were completed, the children lined up and then entered the concert area stomping their feet and clapping their hands to the beat of the clap-sticks.

Bianca and the Bundjalung Experience team introduced themselves using the Bundjalung word "Nyanyeddi" (my name is.....). Hunter presented the Acknowledgement of Country. There were lots of people watching and Hunter was really brave for wanting to say this. Well done Hunter.

Then Bianca encouraged each of the children to introduce themselves using "Nyanyeddi".

The next item in the concert was the Bundjalung version of Head and Shoulders. It was performed with confidence and the practices paid off.

This was followed by the "Budabee" lullaby about the koala who sleeps in the tree.

After this the children performed the "Jinggiwalla..." dance, which is both a greeting and cleansing dance.

The children then performed the "Binging Gungella" (turtles and eels) dance with the girls acting the part of the Jargoons (eels) and boys playing the Bingings (turtles).

Following this the children performed the dance of the Ngoodings (emus).

Then finally came a trio of animal representations. The Guruman (kangaroo), the Binging (turtle) and the Ngooding (emu).

While introducing this segment Bianca informed the audience that sometimes the Ngooding can get a bit mischievous and "cheeky". . They were certainly cheeky emus!

Once again, thank you to everyone for making this a memorable presentation.

From the Uniting Preschool team we appreciate the support of our family community with their attendance.

"Narby-boo!" (bye).