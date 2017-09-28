36°
Prescription only codeine might not be the answer

YOUR HEALTH: Codeine addiction is deemed an increasing problem in Australia.
by Caitlan Charles

MAKING codeine-based products prescription only will not curb issues with addiction and is likely to put pressure on regional doctors and hospitals according to a South Grafton pharmacist.

In February first next year, the low-dose codeine will become prescription only.

David Heffernan, co-owner of the Southside Pharmacy and member of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, said pharmacists should be able to sell codeine-based products for acute pain and the federal government should make it mandatory to use a real-time monitoring system.

Mr Heffernan said the guild was not arguing that codeine was not addictive, but forcing people to go to the doctor for a prescription would put pressure on an already suffering medical system, especially in the country.

"When you might have bought a product for $6, it will be a $60 drug then,” he said.

"Some doctors you have to pay to go visit before you go in, I know many doctors charge $50-$100, and then you may get a rebate back... and then you may have to go back and get the prescription at the pharmacy, it's going to cost the government more.

Mr Heffernan said the people with a legitimate need for codeine, for example period pain, a tooth ache or a sports injury, should be able to get access to it without seeing a doctor.

"We want a real-time monitoring system that is mandatory so we can identify people at risk or who are using these products incorrectly,” he said.

Without the real-time monitoring system, keeping track of people with an addiction to codeine could actually be more difficult, according to the pharmacist.

"I think we need to address this problem in a different way because it's obviously not working,” Mr Heffernan said.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) say codeine is an opioid drug closely related to morphine that can cause tolerance, dependence, addiction, positioning and in high doses, death.

However Mr Heffernan said this information is misleading because people die from other products in the medication like ibuprofen or paracetamol in codeine related deaths.

"Ibuprofen taken in high doses will cause gastric bleeding and kidney failure, paracetamol will cause liver failure,” he said.

"It's a position that is not going to address the problem of addiction, it's going to make addiction worse because these lower doses of codeine, you can get them at the pharmacy, but when you go to the doctor, people will say 'well I may as well get the higher strength while I'm here'.”

Mr Heffernan said health minister Greg Hunt did announce that he will fund a real-time monitoring system for all opiates, but the ban is approaching fast and there has been no update.

