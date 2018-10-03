Menu
Harry Noble, the former president of the Clarence Valley RAAF Association who have disbanded and handed their history over to Schaeffer House. The insignia for the group was designed by Iris Ferguson and Jean Pastega.
News

Preserving the history of our veterans

by Caitlan Charles
3rd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
THERE WAS a time when being a part of an organisation like the Clarence Valley RAAF Association was an important part of life, but now the group are struggling for numbers with only five of their 12 members able to attend meetings.

So, the group of veterans have decided to end the group and hand over the history of their group to the Clarence River Historical Society.

With members who have fought in the Cold War, World War II, manned radar sites and fought all over the world, there is a wealth of experience, knowledge and history shared between the remaining members.

Harry Noble, Dough Short, Marion Martin and Phil Wall are some of the last members of the Clarence Valley RAAF Association.
Members said it wasn't feasible to have a group any more when some of their members can't make it to meetings. But they said the disbanding didn't mean the group could not start up again in the future.

Clarence Valley Historical Society president Pat James said this was an important part of the Clarence Valley's history to preserve.

"We're so pleased to have this history because... everyone should know about the people that served our country,” she said.

"We will proudly display all these things that have come in from the RAFF association.”

