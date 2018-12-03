Preserving the Valley's fragile history

TEA TIME: Mayor Jim Simmons, Ruth Hayward, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Clarence River Historical Society president Pat James enjoy a spot of morning tea to celebrate the State Government funding for a new storage facility for the historical documents of the Clarence Valley's past.

FUNDING for a purpose-built storage facility will give the Clarence Valley's historical societies peace of mind, because the facility will offer climate-controlled environments to ensure the Valley's rich history is preserved.

With the Clarence River Historical Society's main premises Schaeffer House bursting at the seams with historic relics, books, and documents, something needed to be done to help preserve the more fragile pieces of history.

That is where a $59,091 grant from the NSW Government will come in handy. It will be used to build the archive facility at the Clarence Valley Council Koolkhan-Trenayr Depot.

Society president Pat James said this was an important project for the local museums across the Valley.

"It will be a place to store our most precious archives,” Ms James said.

"Paper just disappears if it's not cared for. We've got old newspapers from 1859 and then we have the old books, things from the council chambers, things that have been given to us by the businesses that were here, things that have been given to us to preserve and hand down to future generations.”

Schaeffer House volunteers and Chris Gulaptis celebrate funding for a new storage facility. Caitlan Charles

The funding for the facility comes from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, secured by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis. It was announced alongside $295,000 in funding for Ellem Oval.