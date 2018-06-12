President Padayachee has sights on modern era of theatre

Desan Padayachee is the new president of the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

THE Latin meaning of amateur is "for the love of" and for social worker Desan Padayachee, that is exactly why he is involved in theatre.

First stepping onto the stage when he was in Year 10, he realised just how special it was.

"We did a theatre restaurant called Ma Baker's Tonic at the North Rockhampton State High School," Mr Padayachee said.

"I played an Irish police officer... the first show we did we got a standing ovation and that's when the bug bit.

"I did my second show in Year 11, The King and I and that's when the bug truly dug in."

Mr Padayachee met his wife Misty, a former Graftonian, while acting professionally in Sydney.

"I had a job at the youth theatre doing Antigone, and my wife was playing Antigone," he said.

"Theatre has really shaped my life today... I even use it in the work that I do."

This year Mr Padayachee stepped into the role of president at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton, taking over from Fran McHugh who was in the position for a decade.

With their production of Nunsense wrapping up to sold out audiences, the theatre group is running into its next production The Wedding Singer.

"It was a cracking season and a cracking show," Mr Padayachee said about Nunsense.

"There was even talk of doing another show... There is talk of Nunsense Two."

The theatre has held auditions for The Wedding Singer, which is a stage version of the Adam Sandler film.

"We're looking for more female and male cast members," Mr Padayachee said.

The third show of the year will be a pantomime, directed by Maria Cowper, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.

As a new president, Mr Padayachee said he had new ideas, but did not want to disturb the brilliant work done in the past by dedicated members of the theatre.

"I want to delicately weave in some newer, modern things, and it's not me personally weaving, it's through some initiatives like a youth theatre, that they used to have here.

"In recent times everyone has been talking about that again because a lot of the shows we don't have that many roles for students or kids and maybe we should go back to that."

Mr Padayachee said the theatre's work would not be possible without its supporters.

"Sue and Dave Mackey, those guys don't get a mention enough; you won't see their names on posters but they are the ones doing all of these things," he said.

"And everyone else, everyone on the committee and everyone who comes to see the shows, thank you for coming."