President proud: Maclean comes out for Anzac Day

TAKING part in his first Anzac Day service as president of the Maclean RSL Sub-Branch, Steve Walton said he was proud to see a large number of people commemorate Australia's servicemen and women.

"It was comparable crowd wise to the 100th anniversary in 2015 and in 2016 when we had 50 members of a single family in attendance,” he said.

"The size of the crowd today was just magnificent, so I am content that we put on a service that served the community in terms of remembrance for our Anzacs.”

Mr Walton said he was also pleased with the number of people who took part in the street parade.

"We had a lot of returned servicemen and women, a lot of ex-servicemen not just veterans and we had a smattering of current serving members of the Navy, Air Force and Army,” he said.

"It really adds to the atmosphere, the military atmosphere of the context of the service, so it's good to see the younger men and women in uniform.”