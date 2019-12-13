Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Power 30 to the people

        premium_icon More Power 30 to the people

        News Inductees to the 2019 Power 30 gather to celebrate achievements and acknowledge their work

        GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        premium_icon GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        News ‘I could ring Bob Carr and say – have you got ten minutes next Tuesday?’

        REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        News When we asked for recommendations for your favourite hairdresser

        BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        premium_icon BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        Cricket The talented teens will place twice in two days at the top of the game on the North...