Players dug deep during the beach sprints section of the Lower Clarence Magpies pre-season training session at Brooms Head last year.
Rugby League

Press out to impress with bid for Fijian talent

Mitchell Keenan
17th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE :With the 2020 season on the horizon the Lower Clarence Magpies will hit Whiting Beach for their first pre-season session tomorrow.

Magpies new first grade coach Carl Press will lead the session before a holiday to Fiji at the end of the month and while most coaches would be switching off in the tropical paradise, he’ll be on the hunt for talent.

“It will be a holiday but I might bring back a player or two,” he said.

“I brought one fella back to Euroa from Samoa when I was there and he’s ended up with the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies.”

There is still an air of uncertainty over the first grade squad but Press is expecting that to change in the coming weeks.

“It’s a little bit unknown at the moment but there’s been plenty of talks with different players,” he said.

“We should have a few announcements in the next couple of weeks including the signature of some strong leadership players.”

Sticking with tradition, the Magpies will be put to work on the sand tomorrow by Press, who said the possibility of rain wouldn’t slow them down.

“They’re predicting 20 to 30mm of rain so it could be a pretty gritty session but we’ll be out there training unless there’s big hail stones to stop us,” Press said.

With the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels already a few weeks into their pre-season, the Magpies are the last ones off the mark but Press said they would be ready when the season came around.

“We might be the last group (in the Clarence Valley) to get going but everyone will be itching to get stuck in,” he said.

