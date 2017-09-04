29°
News

No end in sight to sunny days for the week

No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week
No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week Michael Nolan

BEAUTIFUL weather for Father's Day weekend will be followed by a week of more beautiful weather.

This is because a high pressure system is located over the northern Tasman Sea and warm air from central Australia ahead of a cold front will contract to the far northeast today.

Today

It will be sunny with winds northwesterly 15-20km/h tending westerly 15-25km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach a Summer-inspiring 30 degrees celsius.

Tuesday

Another sunny day with light winds becoming westerly 15-20km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Over night temperatures will fall to between 7-11 with daytime temperatures not as hot as Monday reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday

It will be sunny with light winds. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Thursday

See above

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology high temperatures sunny weather weather

Lismore Northern Star
