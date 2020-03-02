Pressure builds on Brothers as Chard capitalises

TUCABIA-Copmanhurst have taken a firm grip on first place after a solid first-day performance left them in the ascendancy.

It took just 17 minutes for the home side to get the first breakthrough with R. Hackett trapping K. Lawrence in front for just one run before Brad Chard had B. Sevil caught behind after the Brothers batsman had ground out four runs in just under an hour.

Scoring was slow and low for the visitors with J. Holmes the pick of the bunch, hitting 12 runs in an hour and a half at the crease, with two fours.

He was eventually out caught behind to Matt Pigg who ended the day with 3/31 off his 15 overs.

However, it was paceman Brad Chard who starred with the ball, picking up his first five-wicket haul for the season to go with a massive nine maidens, finishing with figures of 5/11 off 15.1 overs.

The effort swung the battle for first place firmly the way of Tucabia-Copmanhurst Hotel GI, who sit just three points ahead of Brothers going into the final day.

Wicketkeeper Derek Woods praised the entire bowling attack, crediting their great all-round performance that slowed Brothers’ flow of runs to a trickle, enabling Chard to capitalise as pressure built.

“I think the whole bowling unit yesterday was just phenomenal, any bowler from Taine Riley to Chopper and Piggy – they didn’t let up,” he said.

“Everyone just bowled those tight lines and it was really hard to score and that built pressure and we took our chances when they came.

“It was just an overall great bowling performance really.”

As thoughts turned to day two, Woods said the team would not be counting their chickens before they hatched and they would go into the game wary of their strong opposition.

“Cricket is a funny game. There is still potentially 80 overs that can be played and anything can happen,” he said.

“We will be looking to knuckle down and put on a big total and see what happens from there.

“Brothers aren’t going to lay down and think it is all done and dusted, they are going to try and out-do us.

“If they can get us out cheaply and then get some runs on the board, that puts the pressure back on us.

“We will bat for a couple of hours and see how the game pans out.”