Heavy loss puts heat on coach Vettori

Brisbane Heat coach Daniel Vettori (left) and captain Chris Lynn. Picture: AAP

THE pressure on Heat coach Dan Vettori has ramped up after the Heat's shocking Big Bash season hit a new with Brisbane suffered a nine-wicket flogging from the Hurricanes in Hobart on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes cemented their spot at the top of the BBL ladder by delivering the Heat their seventh loss of the summer, officially crushing Brisbane's chances of a spot in the finals.

Hobart finished 1-146 with 34 balls to spare in reply to Brisbane's 6-145.

Once again it was a batting collapse that cost the Heat any chance of victory and further turned up the heat on Vettori.

Off-contract at season's end, Vettori is facing the axe after Queensland Cricket on Tuesday announced a review into the franchise's entire operation.

The "lights out" farce at the Gabba a fortnight ago has given the Heat a one-point buffer over last-placed Perth, their opponents on Friday night in Brisbane.

The Heat have only won seven of their past 21 games and have not tasted victory in Queensland this year, losing three games at the Gabba and two at Metricon Stadium.

James Peirson did his best to lift the Heat with a 50. Picture: AAP

After being sent in to bat at a hazy Blundstone Arena due to nearby fires, the Heat were on the ropes and facing an embarrassing afternoon before fighting back to post 6-145.

It was the same old story for the Heat as another series of poor shots saw them fall to 4-27 in the sixth over.

Captain Chris Lynn (10), Max Bryant (7), Brendon McCullum (3) and Matt Renshaw (0) all failed to take advantage of an excellent batting wicket.

Luckily for Brisbane, reserve batsman Alex Ross (62 from 35 balls) and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (50 from 48) posted a 109-run partnership to give the Heat something to bowl at.

"It was a little bit in vain, four-fa early in the power play is always hard to come back from," Ross said. "It was nice to get a partnership with Jimmy. That's all we could do.

"Everyone is extremely disappointed. We've got to turn up and play for some pride."

Smoke haze from fires around Hobart didn’t help visibility at Blundstone Arena. Picture: Getty Images

Australian superstar D'Arcy Short barely took a risk on his way to racking up an unbeaten 68 (41), with Caleb Jewell's 61 not out (38) helping Hobart to its ninth win from 11 games.

Heat all-rounder Ben Cutting (1-29) picked up the only wicket of Matthew Wade (12) as Brisbane's bowlers failed to back up their strong performance against the Stars.

Fast bowler Brendan Doggett was carted for 0-31 from two overs and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's radar was well off as he finished with 0-41.

The Heat have three matches remaining before they can kiss goodbye the debacle of 2018-19.